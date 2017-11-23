Home»Breaking News»world

James Bulger killer back in jail after being ’caught with child abuse images again’

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 11:18 am

Child murderer Jon Venables has been returned to prison for a second time after he was caught with child abuse images again, it has been reported.

Venables, who along with Robert Thompson tortured and killed toddler James Bulger in 1993, was arrested last week, according to The Sun.

Ten-year-old Jon Venables

Officials are said to have found indecent material on a computer during a routine check at his home.

The reported arrest follows an incident in 2010 when Venables was sent back to prison for downloading and distributing child pornography.

Now 35, Venables is subject to life-long licence conditions for his role in the murder of two-year-old James when he and Thompson were just 10 years old.

A source close to the investigation told The Sun: "It’s all about protecting the public.

"We have these systems so those who could be a risk to the public are picked up.

"That’s what happened here."

As reports emerged last night, James’s mother Denise Fergus tweeted:

After serving eight-year sentences for James’s murder, Venables and Thompson were granted life-long anonymity that saw them released under new identities in 2001.

Venables went on to offend again, including arrests for affray and possession of cocaine in 2008.

In 2010, he was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to downloading images of child abuse.

Venables, who was reportedly given a second new identity after his first alias was revealed, was granted parole in 2013.

In response to his latest reported offending, a Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on individuals."


KEYWORDS

Jon VenablesJames Bulger

More in this Section

Girl Scouts of America warn: don't force your daughters to hug relatives

Online shopping goes to the next level in China .. with sale of jumbo jets

Using hand sanitisers can lead to false positives during breath alcohol tests

Lebanese PM puts resignation on hold following request from the president to reconsider


Lifestyle

Why you’ll never walk ALONE

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

'Riot days': Maria Alyokhina is fighting the power

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »