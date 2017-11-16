Home»Breaking News»world

Jailed Catalan group leader to run in December election

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 02:35 pm

The jailed leader of the main grassroots group pushing for Catalonia to become independent from Spain has resigned his post and will run as a candidate in the December 21 regional election.

The Catalan National Assembly says Jordi Sanchez will be a candidate in the list headed by fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is facing extradition back to Spain from Belgium along with four members of his ousted Catalan cabinet.

Mr Sanchez and another secessionist activist were jailed provisionally on October 16 for sedition for their alleged roles in a secession-related protest that trashed police vehicles in September.

The 53-year-old can run unless he is convicted.

Spain called the election after seizing control of Catalonia when local lawmakers declared the region's independence on October 27.

Eight ex-Catalan cabinet members have also been jailed provisionally.

AP


