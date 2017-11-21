Home»Breaking News»world

Jailed Catalan ex-ministers file new appeals for release

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 05:35 pm

The eight jailed members of the ousted Catalan government have filed fresh appeals for release before the National Court.

They argue that there is no risk of them fleeing justice or repeating the alleged offences for which they were jailed on November 3.

The court said the state prosecutor will study the appeals and report to the judge that jailed the eight on provisional charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement after the Catalan parliament declared the region's independence from Spain.

The judge rejected previous appeals on November 11.

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four other ex-ministers are fighting extradition from Belgium for the same charges.

Spain reacted to the independence declaration by sacking Mr Puigdemont's government, dissolving parliament and calling regional elections for December 21.

Most of the ex-cabinet intend to contest the election.

- AP


