Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni in hospital

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:55 am

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni has been taken to hospital after falling ill on his return from a bilateral meeting in Paris, a spokesman for his office has said.

Chigi Palace would not comment on the nature of the illness, but the news agency ANSA said Mr Gentiloni had undergone angioplasty surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday - and was in good condition and alert.

The 62-year-old took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned.

He was foreign minister in Premier Matteo Renzi's government.

Mr Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday on the first of the customary round of official visits by an Italian head of government after taking office.

He decided to get checked at the Gemelli after feeling unwell after landing in Rome, ANSA said, adding that he remained "lucid and on his feet".

He was scheduled to travel to London on Thursday to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

It is not yet clear if the trip would be postponed.

