Home»Breaking News»world

Italian police detain man caught on video head-butting journalist

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 07:10 pm

Italian police have detained a man caught on video head-butting a reporter from state-run RAI television amid an interview about his support for a neo-fascist movement.

The violence against the RAI journalist, Daniele Piervincenzi, has led newscasts in Italy for two days.

It has prompted calls by Rome's mayor for a march against organised crime this weekend.

Warning: This video may shock some viewers.

Mr Piervincenzi and his RAI cameraman were conducting interviews in Ostia after the neo-fascist, anti-immigrant CasaPound movement performed well in Ostia municipal elections on Sunday.

One of their subjects, Roberto Spada, who had voiced support for CasaPound, suddenly interrupted the interview, head-butted Mr Piervincenzi, chased after him and the cameraman and beat them with a stick.

CasaPound distanced itself from Mr Spada, who was detained today, and called for a full investigation.

AP


More in this Section

Russian doping scandals could be an attempt by US to meddle in elections, Putin says

Q&A: Everything you need to know about the UK's plan to ban bee-harming pesticides

Boris Johnson praises Trump for tweeting skills

Psychedelic drink used by the Amazonians ‘could be used to treat depression and alcoholism’


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »