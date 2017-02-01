Istanbul hospital armed stand-off resolved by police

An armed police officer receiving psychiatric treatment caused panic at an Istanbul hospital when he barricaded himself into a room and attempted to commit suicide.

Earlier, Turkish media reports had said the man had taken doctors and other staff hostage at Cerrahpasa hospital in the city.

Zekayi Kutlubay, the hospital's chief doctor, said the police officer was alone in the room and did not hold anyone hostage.

Police later told the Associated Press that the 30-year-old, who had been receiving psychiatric treatment at Cerrahpasa for two years, was taken to Istanbul's main psychiatric hospital.

Mr Kutlubay said the man was armed with a gun, even though the police force had earlier confiscated his gun because of his psychiatric problems.

It was not immediately known how he obtained the weapon.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of deadly attacks, including an armed assault at an Istanbul nightclub during a New Year's celebration that killed 39 people.