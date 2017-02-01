Home»Breaking News»world

Istanbul hospital armed stand-off resolved by police

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 02:05 pm

An armed police officer receiving psychiatric treatment caused panic at an Istanbul hospital when he barricaded himself into a room and attempted to commit suicide.

Earlier, Turkish media reports had said the man had taken doctors and other staff hostage at Cerrahpasa hospital in the city.

Zekayi Kutlubay, the hospital's chief doctor, said the police officer was alone in the room and did not hold anyone hostage.

Police later told the Associated Press that the 30-year-old, who had been receiving psychiatric treatment at Cerrahpasa for two years, was taken to Istanbul's main psychiatric hospital.

Mr Kutlubay said the man was armed with a gun, even though the police force had earlier confiscated his gun because of his psychiatric problems.

It was not immediately known how he obtained the weapon.

Turkey is on edge following a spate of deadly attacks, including an armed assault at an Istanbul nightclub during a New Year's celebration that killed 39 people.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS police officer, istanbul, psychiatric treatment,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch this kestrel cosy up to its favourite motorway camera

Teenager tells of shielding grandfather during Tunisia gun massacre

Nasa is studying a retired astronaut and his twin brother to look at the effects of space travel

Man facing life in jail for murdering widowed foster carer and torching home


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 