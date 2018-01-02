Israeli politicians pass law to hamper division of Jerusalem

Israel's parliament has passed a law requiring a supermajority to relinquish control over any part of Jerusalem, a move that could hamper the city's division as part of a peace plan.

The amendment passed today bars the government from ceding Israeli sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem without the approval of at least 80 of the legislature's 120 members.

The law itself can be overturned with a simple majority, however, making it largely symbolic.

The Knesset passed the amendment amid heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Mr Trump's statement last month enraged Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future state.

Most of the international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Protests in Kashmir in December following Donald Trump's recognitition of Jerusalem as Isreal's capital.

AP