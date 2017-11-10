Home»Breaking News»world

Israeli intelligence firm apologises for work with Harvey Weinstein

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 05:02 pm

An Israeli intelligence company has apologised for its work with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, and has pledged to donate the proceeds to women’s groups.

Asher Tishler, a member of the Black Cube advisory board, said: "Of course we apologise to those hurt by this. Of course women were hurt. Now, in retrospect, it’s a shame that we took this job."

Mr Tishler made the apology in an interview to Israel’s Channel 2 News this week. He said the firm intends to give the profits from the project to women’s groups.

His remarks came after the New Yorker reported Weinstein hired the company, comprised of former intelligence officials, to get information on those working to expose allegations of sexual harassment against him.


