Israeli embassy official filmed saying he wants to 'take down' a British foreign office minister

Sunday, January 08, 2017

In the UK - an Israeli embassy official has been secretly filmed saying he wants to "take down" a British Foreign Office minister.

Senior political officer Shai Masot was recorded saying Alan Duncan (pictured) was causing "a lot of problems".

The Israeli Embassy says the remarks do not reflect the views of the Government of Israel and the ambassador has apologised.

Sky's Willem Marx has more from outside the Embassy in London: "They have also said that Mr Masot will be ending his term of employment with the Embassy shortly.

"The British foreign office also with a statement talking about their understanding that the Israeli embassy has apologised and Israel is a close ally but this clearly has been a bit of a storm in a tea cup, bit of a diplomatic row."

