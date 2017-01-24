Home»Breaking News»world

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:22 pm

Israel has approved 2,500 new settlement homes in the West Bank.

Defence minister Avigdor Lieberman said he and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed on the approval "in response to housing needs".

He said the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement blocs, areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The election of US president Donald Trump has emboldened pro-settlement politicians, including Mr Lieberman and Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Trump has indicated that he will be more sympathetic to Israeli settlement construction than his predecessor Barack Obama.

Much of the international community views the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sensors from aircraft wings are being used to detect arthritis

UK intends to have legislation 'within days' to enshrine Govt's timetable on Article 50

What does the British Supreme Court ruling on Brexit mean?

Russia, Turkey and Iran agree to safeguard Syrian ceasfire


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 