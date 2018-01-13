Home»Breaking News»world

Islamic State offshoot says it was behind attack on US soliders in Niger

Saturday, January 13, 2018 - 12:48 pm

An offshoot of Islamic State has claimed it carried out the October attack in Niger that killed four US soldiers and four Nigerien troops.

The Mauritanian Nouakchott News Agency reported that the self-professed IS affiliate Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi claimed responsibility for the October 4 attack about 120 miles north of Niger's capital, Niamey.

The news agency has carried messages from the affiliate before, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist websites.

The news agency said the extremists also claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday on a French military convoy.

In addition, it was reported they claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Niger and border areas with Mali and Burkina Faso.


