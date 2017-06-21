Home»Breaking News»world

Islamic State group blows up al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 08:59 pm

The Islamic State group destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the famous leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures, Iraq's Ministry of Defence has said.

The mosque - also known as Mosul's Great Mosque - is where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 shortly after the city was overrun by the militants and was seen as a key symbolic prize in the fight for Iraq's second largest city.

Iraqi forces launched a push into Mosul's Old City earlier this week where the last IS fighters are holed up with an estimated 100,000 civilians, according to the United Nations.

The fight to retake Mosul was launched more than eight months ago and has displaced more than 850,000 people.

File photo.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Obamacare replacement bill runs into trouble as four Republicans oppose it

May: No EU national will be forced out of UK when Brexit happens

Corbyn: Each Grenfell Tower death 'could and should have been avoided'

Donald Trump: I have no tapes of Comey meetings


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 