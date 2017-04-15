Home»Breaking News»world

'Islamic State' fighters launch gas attack in Mosul, says Iraqi military

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 04:19 pm

Militants from the so-called 'Islamic State' group have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul, the Iraqi military has claimed.

An officer with the anti-terrorism forces said the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar area, when 'IS' fired a rocked loaded with chlorine.

He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

US-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling 'IS' militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul, with more than half of that area having been retaken.

The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, in January.

