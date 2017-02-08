'Islamic State' blamed as six Red Cross workers shot dead

Gunmen have killed six employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross in northern Afghanistan, a spokesman for the aid group said.

Ahmad Ramin Ayaz, the group's Kabul-based spokesman, said the attack took place in northern Jowzjan province, without providing further details.

Rahmatullah Turkistani, the chief of the provincial police, confirmed the attack, saying it took place 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of the provincial capital, Shibirghan.

No-one immediately claimed the attack but Mr Turkistani said militants loyal to the so-called 'Islamic State' group have a presence in the area.

The Taliban denied involvement.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives after being stopped outside a district headquarters in eastern Paktia province, killing two civilians and wounding a policeman, said Abdullah Asrat, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

No-one claimed responsibility but the Taliban frequently attack government targets.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to the Afghan Supreme Court in the capital Kabul, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40.