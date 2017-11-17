Home»Breaking News»world

Iraqi forces liberate last town held by Islamic State

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 10:19 am

Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition have liberated the last town in the country held by the Islamic State group, according to defence officials.

The defence ministry said Iraqi military units and local tribal fighters entered the western neighbourhoods of Rawa on the Euphrates River in the western province of Anbar.

Officials then announced that forces had taken control of the town.

IS fighters swept across Iraq's north and west in the summer of 2014, capturing Iraq's second largest city of Mosul and advancing to the edges of the capital Baghdad.

Later that year the US began a campaign of air strikes against the militants that aided Iraqi territorial gains, allowing the military to retake Mosul in July this year.

File photo of Iraqi Special Forces


