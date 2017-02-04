Iran is to launch missiles later despite warning from US

Iran is to launch missiles later as part of a military exercise despite US sanctions.

The Revolutionary Guard website says it would show their "complete preparedness to deal with the threats" from Washington.

The US President Donald Trump imposed fresh sanctions against Tehran, including 13 people and 12 firms, after the test firing of a ballistic missile last weekend.

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Christopher Swift, professor of national security services at Georgetown University, says it is mainly symbolic.

"The White House has classed this as being tougher on Iran, but at the end of the day it's not terribly different from that the Obama administration did with similar individuals and entities involved in Iran's balistic missiles programme."