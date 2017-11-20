International Criminal Court 'war crimes' probe requested with US military targets

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked judges to authorise an investigation in Afghanistan of allegations of war crimes by the US military and CIA, crimes against humanity by the Taliban and war crimes by Afghan security forces.

The announcement today marks the first time ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has pursued Americans for alleged war crimes.

The United States is not a member state of the court, but its nationals can be charged with crimes committed in countries that are members.

As well as alleged crimes by American forces in Afghanistan, Ms Bensouda wants to investigate CIA operatives for their roles in secret detention facilities in Afghanistan and other countries that are court members.

There is no set timeframe for judges to rule on the request.

AP