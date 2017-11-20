Home»Breaking News»world

International Criminal Court 'war crimes' probe requested with US military targets

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 06:41 pm

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked judges to authorise an investigation in Afghanistan of allegations of war crimes by the US military and CIA, crimes against humanity by the Taliban and war crimes by Afghan security forces.

The announcement today marks the first time ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has pursued Americans for alleged war crimes.

The United States is not a member state of the court, but its nationals can be charged with crimes committed in countries that are members.

As well as alleged crimes by American forces in Afghanistan, Ms Bensouda wants to investigate CIA operatives for their roles in secret detention facilities in Afghanistan and other countries that are court members.

There is no set timeframe for judges to rule on the request.

AP


KEYWORDS

International Criminal CourtFatou BensoudaAfghanistan

More in this Section

Reward offered for Bollywood actress's beheading in film row

US troops in Japan banned from drinking after fatal crash

Germany faces uncertain political future as coalition talks fail

Women advised to sleep on their sides in final months to cut stillbirth risk


Lifestyle

Our divergent relationship with animals

Cork photographer in the frame for top prize

Battle of the bog: Those who fought for access to the bathroom

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »