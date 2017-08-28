Home»Breaking News»world

International arrest notice issued for Red Bull heir over hit-and-run

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 01:12 pm

Interpol has issued an international request for the arrest of the billionaire heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted for allegedly killing a traffic policeman in a 2012 hit-and-run incident in Bangkok.

Thai police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said that his department had been notified by the international police network of the issuance of "Red Notice," a worldwide request to find and provisionally arrest an individual, pending extradition.

Vorayuth Yoovidhya skipped Thailand at the end of April, just before authorities issued an arrest warrant after he repeatedly failed to meet with prosecutors since the September 2012 crash.

He flew to Singapore on one of the family's private jets. His trail has since gone cold.

AP


