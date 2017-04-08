Home»Breaking News»world

Inmate decapitated and five others killed at Brazilian prison

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 05:24 pm

An inmate who was decapitated was among six who died at a jail in northern Brazil where riots killed dozens of prisoners earlier this year.

The prisoners died on Friday at the Unidade Prisional do Puraquequara (UPP) in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths were unclear and police are investigating the incident.

There was no riot when the killings occurred, according to the prison administration, and prisoners did not resist police who responded to the crime.

Four prisoners died at the same lock-up in January when riots at Brazilian prisons left more than 120 inmates dead, including more than 50 at another Amazonas jail.

Some of those killed had been decapitated or dismembered in violence largely blamed on clashes between rival gangs.

Those gruesome deaths raised serious questions about Brazil's prisons, which are often overcrowded, understaffed and virtually controlled by gangs.

At the UPP, 1,286 prisoners are being held in a facility built for less than half that number, according to the prison administration.

AP

