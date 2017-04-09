Indian news presenter learns of husband's death on live TV

An Indian presenter has learned of her husband's death as she delivered a breaking news report on live TV.

Supreet Kaur was reading the morning news bulletin for India's IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when a reporter called in with a story about a fatal road crash.

Although the reporter did not name the three victims, Ms Kaur realised her husband Harsad Kawade was among the dead from the details of the story.

Ravikant Mittal, IBC24's editor-in-chief, said on Sunday: "For a moment her voice trembled, but she collected herself and carried on reading the news till the bulletin got over 10 minutes later."

Once the broadcast was over, Kaur emerged from the studio and broke down in tears. She called the reporter for more details from the accident site before informing her family about the accident, Mittal said.

Ms Kaur and Mr Kawade had been married for just over a year and lived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital.

Mr Mittal said Ms Kaur has been working with IBC24 since it launched nine years ago.

She already was a popular news anchor, and many people took to social media to post their admiration for her after seeing the composure and professionalism she displayed on Saturday.

"Amazing grace" was one of the many comments on Twitter as Ms Kaur's story went viral on social media.

AP