Home»Breaking News»world

Ikea reaches 'tentative settlement' over fatal furniture falls

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 01:37 pm

Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea said it has reached a "tentative settlement" in a case involving three families in the US whose children died after the firm's chests and dressers tipped over.

Group spokeswoman Johanna Iritz said "it would be inappropriate to comment", adding the settlement is pending US court approval.

Philadelphia-based law firm Feldman, Shepherd, Wohlgelernter, Tanner, Weinstock and Dodig, which represented the families of toddlers who were killed in accidents, had announced a $50m (€48m) settlement with Ikea.

The separate accidents took place in 2014 and 2016 with dressers from Ikea's MALM line.

In June, Ikea recalled some eight million dressers and chests, and 21 million other similar models in the US.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

60 inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Aleppo has returned to government control, Syrian army says

Donald Trump: US must expand nuclear capability until ’world comes to its senses regarding nukes’


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 