Home»Breaking News»world

Hungarian court repeals conservative mayor's burqa ban

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 12:53 pm

A Hungarian court has repealed a ban by a village led by a far-right mayor on the construction of mosques and headscarves worn by Muslim women.

The Constitutional Court said that the ban, also outlawing the activity of muezzins, infringed on freedoms of religion and speech.

The measure had been in place since November in the village of Asotthalom, on the Serbian border, led by Mayor Laszlo Toroczkai of the far-right Jobbik party.

Before Hungary built fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in 2015, Asotthalom was a frequent point of entry into Hungary for migrants and refugees on their way to Western Europe.

Last year, Mr Toroczkai said the rules were adopted to defend the village's "community and traditions".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dog and cat meat off the menu in Taiwan

Sean Spicer apologises for Holocaust comments 'blunder'

United Airlines CEO apologises for 'truly horrific' passenger incident

Sean Spicer said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons - here's what you need to know


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 