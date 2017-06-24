Home»Breaking News»world

Hundreds face housing chaos as tower blocks evacuated over cladding fears

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 06:54 am

Hundreds of residents of a London housing estate have found their lives thrown into chaos after their tower blocks were evacuated amid safety fears linked to the Grenfell disaster.

From families with newborn babies to a Second World War veteran, residents of the Chalcots estate in Camden were ordered out of their homes after fire officers said they could not guarantee the safety of the buildings.

Four high rises on the estate are thought to be covered with a similar type of cladding as that used at Grenfell Tower, five miles to the south west, where at least 79 people died in the June 14 tragedy.

Residents leave the Taplow tower block on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, London, as the building is evacuated in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire to allow "urgent fire safety works" to take place. PA.

A nationwide safety operation was launched after the disaster amid fears dozens of residential tower blocks could be swathed in the same material.

Work had been due to begin on stripping cladding from buildings on the Chalcots estate, but Camden Council ordered the "decant" of residents on Friday evening following further checks and concerns over "gas pipe insulation".

In the early hours of Saturday morning many residents were either staying at two relief centres in the borough, or were being dispatched to accommodation across the capital by the council.

Waiting for a minibus to take her family to a hotel six miles away, Zega Ghebre, 42, said the situation was "unbelievable".

"I've got three children, an 11-year-old, a nine-year-old boy and a one-and-a-half year-old girl, she's a baby.

"We couldn't pack anything because we didn't know where we are going, but hopefully we will get back," she said as she stood outside Swiss Cottage Library, one of the emergency shelters in the shadow of the blocks.

She added: "We have been offered a hotel in Wembley now. Hopefully it won't be long. If I'm there for weeks I don't know how I'm going to deal with it."

Earlier 94-year-old Peter Bertram, a former RAF aircraft hand and a resident of the estate for 46 years, said he was "shocked" by the ordeal.

He said: "It was a rush, I didn't know anything. My neighbour told me 'get this and that'. It happened so quick, I don't have the energy for that now. It's an experience, but it's getting settled in again though."

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS london, evacuation, tower blocks, uk,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Q&A: Key questions about cladding used on tower blocks as many samples fail safety tests

27 tower blocks in 15 council areas fail cladding fire safety tests

More than 80 refuse to leave as tower blocks evacuated over cladding fears

Hotpoint urges thousands to contact them over faulty fridge-freezer that sparked Grenfell fire

More in this Section

More than 80 refuse to leave as tower blocks evacuated over cladding fears

Death toll from Pakistan bomb and gun attacks rises to 61

Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Mecca plot

More than 140 missing as homes buried by China landslide


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 