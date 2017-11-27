Home»Breaking News»world

Hotel in Panama looking to remove Trump branding and fire management

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 08:18 pm

Owners of the Trump International Hotel in Panama are working to strip President Donald Trump's name from the 70-story building and fire the hotel management company run by Mr Trump's family.

The property once paid at least $32 million to associate with Trump.

The decision was described by hotel unit investors.

Despite lavish amenities, the tower on Panama's waterfront has struggled with poor occupancy.

The Trump Organisation says in a statement the property is doing well compared with peers and that Mr Trump has an enforceable contract to run the hotel.

Owners of apartments and hotel units at the property have previously alleged problems with Mr Trump's management.

They removed Mr Trump's management firm from other building administrative posts in 2015.

AP


KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

Related Articles

Donald Trump won't campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama election, says White House

Concern over Donald Trump tax plan wanes

Time magazine denies Trump account of interview request

Michael Flynn may be moving to co-operate with Robert Mueller Russia probe

More in this Section

Tory response to Irish position on Brexit based on out-dated imperialistic thinking: British MP

Donald Trump won't campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama election, says White House

Here’s why you shouldn’t use cotton buds to clean your ears

Prince Harry reveals he proposed to Meghan Markle during cosy night in over roast chicken


Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »