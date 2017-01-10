Hostages fine after suspect arrested near university campus in the US

Police in Tuscaloosa say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and that all the hostages are reported unharmed.

Lt Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident ended peacefully.

She said: "The hostages are fine." She said there were about eight hostages.

She said the man had a gun, and said it was not clear what sparked the incident.

It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.

Most students return to class on Wednesday, but many already were on campus.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

A police helicopter hovered overhead.

