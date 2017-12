Historic magnolia tree in White House grounds cut back due to safety risk

A large portion of a magnolia tree on the south grounds of the White House has been removed because it posed a safety risk.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, said the nearly 200-year-old tree was trimmed on Wednesday while US President Donald Trump and his family were in Florida for the Christmas holidays.

Ms Grisham said earlier in the week that the first lady had approved the tree-trimming plan after she reviewed reports about the magnolia from government experts and explored options with White House staff.

Ms Grisham said Mrs Trump was concerned about the safety of visitors and journalists who often stand in front of the tree during certain events.

President Andrew Jackson added the magnolia to the south grounds in 1835.

