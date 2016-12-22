Home»Breaking News»world

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 07:27 pm

Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than president-elect Donald Trump in this year's US election - the largest popular vote margin of any losing American presidential candidate.

According to analysis by The Associated Press, certified results in 50 states and the District of Columbia show Mrs Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes, or 48%. Successful Republican candidate Mr Trump won 62,979,636 million votes, or 46%.

Mrs Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College.

Her fellow Democrat Al Gore received 540,000 more votes than George W Bush in 2000, and is the only other presidential candidate this century to come up short in the Electoral College but claim a popular vote victory.

AP's popular vote count does not include finalised results for third-party candidates and postal votes.

