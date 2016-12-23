Hijackers taken into custody and remaining passengers and crew leave hijacked plane in Malta

There appear to be two hijackers on board a Libyan plane which has landed at Malta airport

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams have been dispatched to the site

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a "potential hijack situation" involving an internal Libyan flight which was diverted to Malta

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 111 passengers on board

Reports that hijackers have agreed to release the passengers and lay down their arms.

Update 2.30pm: According to the Malta Prime Minister the last of the passengers and crew members, along with the hijackers have left the plane.

Final crew members leaving aircraft with hijackers. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The men had claimed they were carrying grenades, and are believed to be loyalists of late Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi.

The hijackers have been taken into custody.

Hijackers surrendered, searched and taken in custody. — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

Update 2pm: 109 passengers and some crew members released from Libyan plane at Malta Airport.

Some crew members and hijackers remain on board.

Update 1.30pm: 65 passengers have been released from the plane by the two hijackers.

Serraj al-Fitouri told Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV that one Libyan politician is among the list of passengers.

It is unclear whether the man, identified as Abdel-Salam al-Marabet, had actually been on the flight.

Update: 1.05pm: Passengers have begun disembarking from the hijacked Libyan aircraft in Malta.

An official from Afriqiyah Airways said the two hijackers had expressed a willingness to release the passengers but that they will keep the pilot.

Update 1pm: It is reported the two pro-gaddafi supporters have agreed to lay down arms and release the passengers.

BREAKING Hijackers of @AfriqiyahAAW plane agree to lay down arms and release passengers (reports).

Update 12pm; Two hijackers on a diverted Libyan plane which landed in Malta have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft, Malta state TV said.

The plane's engines are still running.

All flights in and out of Malta have been cancelled.

Earlier: A Libyan plane with 111 people on board has reportedly been hijacked.

It is reported the hijacked plane has landed in Malta.

Maltese media is reporting two hijackers are threatening to blow up a plane with 111 people on board.

Maltese prime minister says he has been informed of potential hijack situation of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways plane which has landed in Malta

The Maltese Prime Minister has tweeted to say there is a potential hijack situation at Malta airport.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM

The plane is said to be an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, which it thought to have been making its way from Sebha in south west Libya to the capital Tripoli.

