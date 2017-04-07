Home»Breaking News»world

Here are Trump's 2013 tweets where he urges Obama to 'not attack Syria'

Friday, April 07, 2017 - 03:27 pm

US president Donald Trump’s decision to send cruise missiles to a Syrian air base after President Assad’s “brutal” use of chemical weapons against his own people sits in stark contrast to his views in 2013.

Speaking from Florida, Trump said: “Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many.

“Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.”

Here is a selection of his many tweets criticising military action in 2013:

The surprise barrage of 59 cruise missiles in the early hours of Friday was the first direct US attack on the Syrian government.

Trump said that it was in the “national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.

“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons.”

The Syrian military said at least six people were killed and several others injured in the strike on the base at Sharyat in central Syria.

