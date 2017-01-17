Here are Theresa May's 12 objectives for Brexit

Theresa May delivered her most important Brexit speech this morning.

Speaking at Lancaster House to an audience of EU diplomats, the British Prime Minister looked to ease fears and tension over the unprecedented secession.

In the address, she outlined 12 key objectives to make the divorce as clean, and as red-white-and-blue, as possible.

Here they are.

1.

1: We will provide certainty wherever we can. pic.twitter.com/2Kbai8MkZ6 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

2.

2: Leaving the European Union will mean that our laws will be made in Westminster, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. pic.twitter.com/vtmRzb74TE — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

3.

3: A stronger Britain demands that we strengthen the precious union between the four nations of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/JybNhdnr9R — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

4.

4: We will deliver a practical solution that allows the maintenance of the Common Travel Area with the Republic of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/4HYq5JJBR3 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

5.

5: Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe. pic.twitter.com/vfORKs1jnn — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

6.

6: We want to guarantee rights of EU citizens living in Britain & rights of British nationals in other member states, as early as we can. pic.twitter.com/5gReg4KwnM — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

7.

7: Not only will the government protect the rights of workers set out in European legislation, we will build on them. pic.twitter.com/TZgWqsWXWm — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

8.

8: We will pursue a bold and ambitious Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. pic.twitter.com/FiRylZGDq0 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

9.

9: It is time for Britain to get out into the world and rediscover its role as a great, global, trading nation. pic.twitter.com/Kt8qRYMWTr — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

10.

10. We will welcome agreement to continue to collaborate with our European partners on major science, research and technology initiatives. pic.twitter.com/cxlEmGywXx — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

11.

11: We will continue to work closely with our European allies in foreign and defence policy even as we leave the EU itself. pic.twitter.com/lZaO9qhmyS — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 17, 2017

12.