Home»Breaking News»world

Here are all the controversial things Donald Trump has done in his first week in office

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 10:23 am

Remember that time Barack Obama was president of the US? Yeah, us neither, because all we can think about now is the era of President Donald Trump.

Trump has been signing executive orders like they’re going out of fashion, and they will inevitably have far-reaching impacts.

He’s managed to fit a whole lot into his first seven days in office, so here’s a handy round-up of all the key issues Trump has tackled so far. Welcome to life under President Trump.

Immigration

(Andrews Kudacki/AP)
Trump has signed executive actions to jump-start construction of a US-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities”.

This is by no means the last we’ve heard from Trump on immigration – he is reportedly planning to sign an executive order suspending refugee admissions to the US for a certain period of time, and another stopping people from largely Muslim countries entering the US on visas.

Trump has said the building of the wall could start “within months”, so things might be moving quicker than you think. However, the details on who will pay for the wall are still pretty unclear – whilst Trump insists Mexico will pay the US back for the wall at some point, it doesn’t seem like Mexico will be having any of that.

Thousands of demonstrators took to Washington Square in New York to protest against Trump’s immigration policies soon after he signed these orders.

Healthcare

On just his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order which gives federal agencies the power not to have to pay for the Affordable Care Act – marking the beginning of the end of Obamacare.

Indicative of where Trump stands on the issue is the fact that he has apparently cut all funding to Obamacare advertising (sources at Health and Human Services on Capitol Hill told POLITICO). This comes at a particularly key time, as it is nearing the deadline for the 2017 enrolment for the scheme.

During his first interview as president, Trump condemned Obamacare as a “disaster” and although he refused to give many more details about his solution to the healthcare problem, he said: “we will unleash something that’s gonna be terrific”.

Abortion

(Tim Ireland/AP)

Just two days after millions of people took part in the Women’s March, Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order.

He reinstated the “global gag rule” which puts a ban on providing federal money to international groups that provide abortion services, whether it’s information or the termination itself.

According to the Centre for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE), the global gag rule has: “Prevented women and girls from accessing contraception and safe abortion consistent with the laws in their countries, been associated with increased abortion rates, hampered HIV prevention efforts, contributed to the closing of health clinics, obstructed rural communities’ access to health care” and it also has “the potential to negatively affect the speed and effectiveness of humanitarian aid”.

Oil pipelines

Trump also signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone KL and Dakota Access (DAPL) oil pipelines. These projects had been blocked by Obama during his time in office, but Trump seems to be bypassing environmental concerns – and the fact that it would be built across the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s reservation, which they say would destroy indigenous burial grounds and contaminate their only water source.

And as you can probably guess, this move sparked widespread protests.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership deal

Another major decision Trump made was withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – a centrepiece of Obama’s attempts to counter China and strengthen US ties in Asia.

This was a major campaign promise for Trump, and as he signed the paperwork in the Oval Office, he said: “Great thing for the American worker what we just did.”

These are just the actions Trump has taken that will affect the nation and beyond – he also had a busy week calling for investigations on voter fraud, condemning the protests and claiming he had the biggest crowd in the history of inaugural speeches.

This has all happened in just one week – who knows what the next four years hold?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, executive orders,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Fact checking Donald Trump's first week: All the stuff that's been discredited since the inauguration

'Trump will get rid of you,' man rages in 'attack' on Muslim woman at JFK

Mexico enraged at Donald Trump's 20% import tax plan

6 talking points from Theresa May's speech to Republican leaders in the US

More in this Section

Ever wondered what music your dog likes? Reggae, apparently

'Trump will get rid of you,' man rages in 'attack' on Muslim woman at JFK

If you've already failed your New Year's resolutions, don't worry - there's a scientific reason

6 talking points from Theresa May's speech to Republican leaders in the US


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 