Home»Breaking News»world

Heavy fog leads to 30-vehicle pile-up on Chinese motorway

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 01:33 pm

At least 30 vehicles have collided in heavy fog on a motorway in eastern China, killing more than a dozen people and injuring 19 others.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the pile-up this morning in Fuyang, a city in Anhui province, caused several vehicles to catch fire.

It cited local police as saying as well as 18 fatalities, 19 people were injured - nine seriously - and were being treated in a hospital.

Xinhua said the accident caused several miles of traffic congestion and that an investigation was under way.

AP


More in this Section

New cancer danger identified – Grandma and Grandpa

Latest: Five people dead, two children wounded after shooting attacks in California

Buildings investigation launched in wake of Iran earthquake

Sessions denies any knowledge of Trump campaign Russian communications


Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »