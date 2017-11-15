Heavy fog leads to 30-vehicle pile-up on Chinese motorway

At least 30 vehicles have collided in heavy fog on a motorway in eastern China, killing more than a dozen people and injuring 19 others.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the pile-up this morning in Fuyang, a city in Anhui province, caused several vehicles to catch fire.

It cited local police as saying as well as 18 fatalities, 19 people were injured - nine seriously - and were being treated in a hospital.

Watch: Over 30 vehicles collided in fog on an expressway in E China's Anhui Province, leaving as least 18 dead, 21 others injured pic.twitter.com/lc85M04q1u— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) November 15, 2017

Xinhua said the accident caused several miles of traffic congestion and that an investigation was under way.

AP