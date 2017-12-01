Home»Breaking News»world

Hawaii carries out siren test amid growing nuclear tension with North Korea

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 10:30 pm

Hawaii has conducted its first test of a siren to warn the public of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

The US state is the first to test such a warning system since the end of the Cold War.

The wailing siren sounded for a minute on Friday after the usual testing of a system to alert people to natural disasters.

The move comes the same week North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach the US mainland.

Hawaii governor David Ige said the possibility of a strike is remote but that people have to be prepared.

Officials delayed testing by a month to ensure residents and visitors were informed.

Some still expressed confusion this week about what they were supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.

AP


