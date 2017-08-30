Home»Breaking News»world

Harvey comes ashore again in Louisiana

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 10:18 am

The National Hurricane Centre says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early today just west of Cameron, Louisiana.

The tropical storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north.

The storm returned to land about five miles west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Centre meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said on Tuesday that when Harvey came back to shore, "it's the end of the beginning".

Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri - which could also see flooding.

Mr Feltgen said there are still a lot of residents in multiple states "who are going to feel the impacts of the storm".

Harvey first made landfall on Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane.

Members of the Texas Border Patrol bring their boat back to the launch site near Deerbrook Mall after currents were too rough to transport an elderly woman, needing rescue from behind the mall, as heavy rains continued falling from Tropical Storm Harvey in Humble, Texas. Pic: AP

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nuns on the run with a gun show off bad habit trying to rob bank

UK 'believes the EU needs to show some more imagination and flexibility' in Brexit talks

Curfew imposed in storm-ravaged Houston as death toll rises

North Korean leader calls for more missile tests targeting Pacific


Lifestyle

The wardrobe builders: How Cork's independent boutiques predict the next new fashion trend

Those were the days: Documentary looks back at happy nights at Redbarn dancehall

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 