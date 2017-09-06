Home»Breaking News»world

Handyman's tip leads police to 'explosives lab' outside Paris

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

A tip from a handyman has led French police to a possible explosives laboratory south of Paris and the arrests of two people.

A workman doing a job in a building in Villejuif informed authorities after noticing suspicious products in an apartment, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

Police found substances that "may be used to make explosives" in the unit, Mr Collomb said, praising the "civic reflex" of the worker.

The minister said two people have been detained.

The Paris prosecutor's office said its counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation under potential charges of "criminal terrorist association" and "possession, transportation and production of explosive substances in relation with a terrorist action by an organised gang".

A bomb-disposal operation was carried out in the apartment.

Associated Press reporters in Villejuif saw forensic officers moving around in white uniforms and police vans blocking a large street in the city, which is located less than two miles south of Paris.




