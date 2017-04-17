Home»Breaking News»world

Half a million civilians flee Mosul after bid to retake Iraqi city from IS

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 03:44 pm

Almost half a million civilians have fled Mosul since the start of a massive operation by US-backed Iraqi forces to retake the city from Islamic State militants.

The United Nations reported that 493,000 people were displaced from the city in northern Iraq, and up to 500,000 others remain in IS-controlled parts of western Mosul where fighting is ongoing.

Food, water and medicine are running low in western Mosul where fighting is much heavier than in the eastern part of the city which was declared "fully liberated" by the Iraqi government in January.

U.S. soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division fire artillery in support of Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State militants from their base east of Mosul on Monday, April 17, 2017.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS iraq, mosul.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Prince Harry reveals decades-long struggle to confront grief over mother's death

Former South Korean leader faces trial

Unit formed to prevent drones delivering contraband to UK prisons

At least 12 clubbers treated for burns from noxious substance in London nightclub


Lifestyle

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 