Home»Breaking News»world

Growing calls for Robert Mugabe to step down and military retain control

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:54 pm

Robert Mugabe’s main rival have called on Zimbabwe’s president to step down - as the country remains in political limbo.

The military still has control of government buildings and state broadcasters.

Mr Mugabe’s been pictured with the military boss who’s holding him captive, but his future remains unclear.

Wilf Mbanga, the founder and editor of The Zimbabwean newspaper, said Mugabe can’t carry on.

"He’s biding his time and waiting to get the best deal. He is gone. That’s it. He is not going to be president of Zimbabwe.


KEYWORDS

ZimbabweRobert Mugabe

Related Articles

Robert Mugabe talks to South African officials to bid to break Zimbabwe deadlock

Robert Mugabe fires vice president seen as likely successor

WHO chief rescinds appointment of Robert Mugabe as goodwill ambassador

More in this Section

Robert Mugabe talks to South African officials to bid to break Zimbabwe deadlock

Kuwait Airways can refuse to carry Israeli passenger, German court rules

Nasa’s new podcast takes listeners on a tour of the galaxy

A mutated gene found in an Amish community could unlock the secrets of ageing


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »