Home»Breaking News»world

Greek government promises new holiday payments for poor

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 09:38 pm

The Greek government will again distribute one-off Christmas payments to low-earners, drawing from a budgetary surplus built on severe spending cuts and high taxes, the country's prime minister said.

Alexis Tsipras said €1.4bn would be given to at least 3.4 million Greeks this winter, compared with the €617m issued to pensioners last year.

In a televised address late today, Mr Tsipras said the bonuses would range from €240 to €900 per beneficiary and come from an expected 1.75% primary budget surplus.

The figure excludes debt servicing costs.

Greece's finances have been under scrutiny from bailout creditors since 2010. It was unclear whether creditors have approved the new round of Christmas payments.

Mr Tsipras' government is trailing the main opposition conservatives in opinion polls.

AP


More in this Section

Trump offers no public rebuke to Duterte over drugs war killings

Theresa May to meet EU business leaders to discuss post-Brexit trade

'Women workers just got woke': Hundreds take part in Hollywood march against sexual harassment

Death toll rises above 300 in Iran-Iraq border earthquake


Lifestyle

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

The Islands of Ireland: Scattery Island off Kilrush Co Clare

Students learning life lessons instead of chasing points

Autumn provides a treasure for your soil

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »