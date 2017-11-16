Google readies to fight 'right to be forgotten' cases in European Court of Justice

Global tech giant Google has outlined concerns for two 'right to be forgotten' cases appearing in the European Court of Justice and signalled its intention to strongly fight the cases, writes Cillian Sherlock.

Google users may be familiar with disclaimers appearing at the bottom of search results informing them that 'some results may have been removed under data protection law in Europe'.

Under the right to be forgotten, Europeans can request the removal of outdated or irrelevant information about themselves from search results from their name.

Google's Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker said the company has raised concerns about the ruling "from the outset" but has "still worked hard to comply [...] conscientiously and in consultation with Data Protection Authorities".

The company today said it has delisted 800,000 search results from a total of almost two million requests.

Google said it has "taken great care" not to erase any results that are clearly in the public interest, per the European Court of Justice's direction.

In a post published on Google's blog, Walker outlines two cases which the company believes will threaten the public's right to know important information in the public interest, for example a public figure's criminal record.