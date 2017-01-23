Home»Breaking News»world

Golf takes a hit as China shuts down 111 courses

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 07:51 am

China has launched a renewed crackdown on golf, closing 111 courses and telling members of the ruling Communist Party to stay off the links in an effort to conserve water and land.

The courses were closed for improperly using groundwater, arable land or land in nature reserves, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

Authorities have imposed restrictions on 65 more courses, it added.

China banned the development of new golf courses in 2004, when it had fewer than 200.

The ban was meant to conserve farmland and water supplies.

But the number in operation has more than tripled since.

Developers build courses under the guise of parks or other projects, often with approval of local officials.

The party has fired local leaders for accepting free rounds.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Police make arrest after robbery at shopping mall leaves one dead and five injured

Dense fog disrupts flights at Heathrow for thousands

Severe storms in the US have killed at least 18 people

White House at 'very beginning' of discussing moving US Embassy to Jerusalem


Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Appliance of science: What's inside our brains?

You couldn’t make it up

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 