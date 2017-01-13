Gofundme page raises over $100k for family after six children die in US housefire

Home»Breaking News»world

Update 12.40pm: A Gofundme page set up to help the family deal with the death of their family members.

A total of $105,451 has been raised by 1,923 people in the space of 22 hours.

Earlier: Six children from the same family have been killed in a house fire in the US.

Their mother was also injured in the blaze along with three more of her nine children in Baltimore.

It is not yet known what caused the fire which broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Fire officials said the deceased were a nine-month-old boy, a two-year-old boy, three-year-old twin girls, and 10- and 11-year-old girls.

The children’s mother, Katie Malone, a special assistant to US Representative Elijah E. Cummings, is in a critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The Baltimore Sun reports that two of the younger siblings - four- and five-year-old boys - were pulled from the blaze by their eight-year-old sister and their mother. The eight-year-old girl was treated in hospital but later released.

The two boys are reported to have been critcally ill when admitted to hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.

The children’s father William Malone, a restaurant worker, was not at home at the time of the blaze.

