Home»Breaking News»world

Girls freed from Boko Haram captivity 'prevented from going home for Christmas'

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 10:41 pm

Nigerian officials prevented kidnapped girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists from spending Christmas at home with their families, according to a lawyer.

The claims raise questions about Nigeria's handling of the 21 girls freed in October by negotiation with Boko Haram.

Nearly 300 were kidnapped from school in north-eastern Chibok town in April 2014. Dozens escaped within hours but 219 remain captive.

Those freed have been held for trauma counselling in Nigerian capital city Abuja.

They demanded to spend Christmas at home. Human-rights lawyer Emmanuel Ogebe says they reached Chibok on Christmas Eve but were held at a legislator's house.

Parents say they were taken to see their daughters, who were not allowed to go home or to a church service.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Boko Haram driven from last stronghold, says Nigerian president

Parents reunited with 21 girls freed by Boko Haram

Nigeria claims to have killed Boko Haram leader in air strike

More in this Section

German police arrest Tunisian man whose number was on phone of Berlin market attacker

All the events Tim Peake gatecrashed from space in 2016

People woke up to frost and fog in England and it has made for some incredible images

Police ban New Year far-right demonstration in Cologne


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 