Home»Breaking News»world

Girl 'livestreamed suicide' at Florida foster home

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 03:06 pm

A 14-year-old girl broadcast her death live from the bathroom of her foster home, authorities in the US said.

The Florida department of children and families offered few details about the weekend death of Nakia Venant, whom police found hanging in the bathroom.

One of the girl's friends told the Miami Herald she saw the livestream and called Miami-Dade police, who came to her house.

She then gave them an address in Miami.

When police showed up there, residents gave them the foster home address.

Officers found the girl hanging and tried to revive her.

She was declared dead a short time later at hospital.

"We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl's death," Mike Carroll, secretary of the department of children and families, said in a statement.

He promised a "comprehensive" review to examine the child's history.

Mr Carroll said his agency is working with Miami Gardens police on the investigation.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS florida, foster home, girl, suicide,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK's Jeremy Corbyn apologises after claiming police officer shot in NI had died

Trump draft order seeks review on interrogations

Russia set to decriminalise some forms of domestic violence

Thai official accused of stealing three 'nondescript' paintings from Japan hotel


Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 