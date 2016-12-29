Home»Breaking News»world

Girl being held captive rescued after sending text to friend

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 08:21 pm

A text message to a friend guided rescuers to a teenager held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was killed.

Authorities say Gary Love held the 14-year-old girl captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed earlier this week when the girl was rescued on Monday.

Love is from Ohio but has been in North Carolina for several months.

The sheriff announced new charges against him on Wednesday, including felony sex offences with a child, kidnapping and assault on a female.

He had already been charged with murder over the mother's death.

The friend who notified authorities, 13-year-old Savannah Evans, told WSOC-TV that she woke up on Monday to a text message that asked her to call 911 for help.

AP

