Home»Breaking News»world

Germany's president to meet party leaders amid coalition talks deadlock

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:12 am

Germany's president is to meet with party leaders after talks to form a new government between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc the left-leaning Greens and pro-business Free Democrats broke down earlier this week.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has called on political leaders to rethink their positions and try again to form a new government, will meet the leaders of the Greens and Free Democrats later on Tuesday.

The centre-left Social Democrats, Mrs Merkel's partners in the outgoing government, say they will not budge from their refusal to enter a new Merkel administration.

If that stands, a minority government or new elections are the only options.

Peter Altmaier, the acting finance minister and a close confidant of Mrs Merkel, called on the parties to not run away from their responsibility, but "make forming a government the primary objective".

- AP


KEYWORDS

GermanyAngela Merkel

More in this Section

Russia confirms spike in radioactivity over Ural Mountains

Amnesty International accuses Burma of 'dehumanising apartheid' against Rohingya

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tells John Bishop 'I should never have been called Jeremy'

Party set to begin impeachment proceedings against Robert Mugabe


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »