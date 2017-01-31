Home»Breaking News»world

German teenagers suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in garden house

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 02:55 pm

Six teenagers whose bodies were found at a garden house in Germany died of carbon monoxide poisoning, investigators have said.

Prosecutors and police in Wuerzburg, Bavaria, said on Tuesday they still are working to determine the source of the gas and what caused it to leak.

Investigators have said a wood-fired stove was in use at the house.

A view of the town of Arnstein, Germany. Photo: Timm Schamberger/dpa via AP

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 47 miles east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19.

He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night.

Investigators ordered post-mortem examinations and blood tests on the bodies.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS germany, carbon monoxide

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Do we trust the people or not?' Brexit Secretary asks UK Government

Trump administration an external threat to EU, says European Council president Donald Tusk

Quiz: Is this element real or did we just make it up?

West bank settlement residents ordered to leave by Israeli army


Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 