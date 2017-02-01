Home»Breaking News»world

German police arrest Tunisian IS suspect over attack plot

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 07:08 am

Police have raided dozens of properties in Germany and arrested a Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for Islamic State and rounding up supporters to carry out an attack.

Frankfurt prosecutors said 54 flats, business premises and mosques in the region were searched early on Wednesday.

They said the investigation was directed against 16 people in total, aged between 16 and 46.

The 36-year-old main suspect was arrested in Frankfurt. He is believed to have been a recruiter and smuggler for the IS group since August 2015.

Prosecutors say plans for a possible attack were at a very early stage and no concrete target had been chosen.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Study finds poverty shortens your life more than drinking or obesity

Police shoot man dead on Sunset Boulevard after three injured in stabbing spree

Supertanker planes help fight wildfires in Chile as hundreds of families evacuated

Democrats to challenge Donald Trump's choice of Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court


Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 