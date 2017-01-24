Home»Breaking News»world

German General Election date announced

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:44 pm

Germany’s head of state has announced that this year’s general election will be held September 24.

President Joachim Gauck announced he had approved the Cabinet’s proposed date, the last Sunday in September.

The vote is expected to see the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, enter the national parliament on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment. They are currently polling at about 12%.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will be running for a fourth term, although it is far from certain who would join her in a coalition government if AfD takes a significant share of votes away from other parties.

Mrs Merkel’s conservative bloc currently tops the polls with about 36% support, followed by her current coalition partner the Social Democrats, with around 21%.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hours after puppy find buoys rescuers, helicopter crashes near Italy avalanche site

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Meet the students trying to brew craft beer on the moon

Donald Trump makes election fraud claims amid bridge-building attempt


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 