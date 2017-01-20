Home»Breaking News»world

Gambia's Yahya Jammeh told to cede power or be forced out

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 07:14 am

Gambia's defeated President Yahya Jammeh must cede power by noon on Friday or be dislodged by a regional force that has already moved into the country.

Marcel Alain de Souza, chairman of the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, said early on Friday that if Mr Jammeh refuses to leave Gambia by midday the regional force will force him out.

A West African regional force including tanks moved into Gambia on Thursday evening after the inauguration of Adama Barrow as the country's new president and the UN Security Council voted to approve the military intervention by the regional troops.

Mr Barrow, who won Gambia's presidential election in December, was sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, where he was for his own safety.

