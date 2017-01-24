Home»Breaking News»world

Gambia lifts state of emergency

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:03 pm

Gambia's MPs have lifted the country's state of emergency and dismantled defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's final attempts to cling to power.

On Tuesday, parliamentarians ended the state of emergency imposed just a week ago.

They also revoked the three-month extension of Mr Jammeh's term they approved last week.

Mr Jammeh fled into exile over the weekend after giving in to international pressure and ceding power to new President Adama Barrow.

Mr Barrow is expected to return home in the coming days after being inaugurated last week in neighbouring Senegal amid fears for his safety.

AP

